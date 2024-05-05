PTI to stage protests on May 9

F.P. Report

LAHORE: On the directives of founder Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to stage protest demonstrations on May 9.

PTI Secretary General and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub issued the notification regarding the protest all across the country.

PTI MNAs, MPAs, party ticket holders and workers have been asked to register protests in their relevant constituencies while carrying the posters of Imran Khan.

Moreover, special meetings will also be held in PTI regional and central offices. On the occasion, special prayers will be offered for the martyrs of the May 9 riots.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 9, 2023, security installations across the country were attacked by charged protestors including Jinnah House in Lahore.

After the riots, strict action was taken against the protestors and hundreds of PTI workers were arrested and jailed for setting on fire the public property and security installations in the country.