Black flag case: PHC orders release of culprit

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Sahibzada Asadullah of Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail to Zia-ur-Rehman alias Nauman for waving the black flag during Independence Day celebration, on Friday.

The counsel Asif Ali Shah advocate argued Charsadda city police arrested Nauman on 13th August on allegation of waving black flag on his vehicle. District Court Charsadda has turndown the bail petition while the applicant pleaded before PHC for relief to obtain bail, the counsel argued.

The counsel further argued that Nauman, a 20-year-old youth, has been behind bars since 14th August on baseless allegations while requesting his release on bail. PHC’s Justice Sahibzada Asadullah ordered his release on bail after conclusion of arguments.

ATC grants four days remand for alleged terrorist: Anti-terrorism Court Peshawar granted four days physical to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of alleged terrorist belongs to the Jummat-ul-Ahrar ban outfit. During hearing, the Investigation Officer argued that Jan Muhammad is allegedly collecting donations for Jammut-ul-Ahrar banned outfit while transferring the money via illegal channels like (Hawala Hundi) to neighboring country Afghanistan. ATC has accepted CTD’s plea for further physical remand and handover for four days to the department.

AD&SJ grants bail to alleged murderer: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Muhammad Qasim Khan granted bail culprit allegedly involved murder case. According to prosecution, Wali Muhammad nominated in First Information Report (FIR) on the murder of Tor Muhammad over family dispute at Tatara police station.

The counsel Yousaf Jan advocate argued that neither concrete evidence is available against the petitioner nor he is recorded as criminal while requested for release on bail. AD&SJ Muhammad Qasim Khan ordered release of Wali Muhammad on bail after conclusion of arguments.

Meanwhile, AD&SJ Peshawar Aftab Iqbal ordered release of alleged drug smuggler on bail. According to prosecution, Excise police has arrested Hafiz Ali Akbar at Gol Chowk northern bypass while recovered 14 kilograms hashish from secrete cavities of the vehicle.

The counsel Israr Hussain Khalil and Safina Wazir advocates argued that prosecution lack concrete evidences against petitioner to keep him behind bars till conclusion of trial. AD&SJ Peshawar Aftab Iqbal granted bail to alleged drug-smuggler after conclusion of arguments.