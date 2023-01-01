Blockage of major roads in Pakistan

The nationwide protests continued over the third consecutive day in most parts of the country, multiple political parties, religious and ethnic groups and civil society joined the demonstrations initially launched by the common citizens, as all segments of the society equally hurt from unbelievable hikes in electricity rates and unjustified imposition of government taxes aimed at collection of funds from the general public.

JI Chief has announced countrywide protests from September 2 if the government does not withdraw those anti-poor tariffs. The PPP, JUI-F, the ANP and other civic groups are also considering joining the public on this grave issue ahead of a crucial general election despite the fact they have played a pivotal role as coalition partner in making up for such a catastrophic situation in the country.

A very awful situation has emerged in over 230 million strong nuclear nation, where people are on the road for the past several days to protest anti-public policies and bad governance of the rulers who not only squeezed space for the public but shaped this country an unlivable place for its inhabitants by thrashing them with unrestricted inflation, heavy taxation, scarcity of food, non availability of healthcare, no affordable education and afterall blocking the supplyline of their chicken heating and lightning.

Several people committed suicide out of frustration and greif because their monthly income became unsufficient to payoff electricity bills what to say about other home expanses ranging from food staples to gas bill, and education fees to healthcare budget.

How will the world, including China, perceive this situation that its first door neighbor, major investment destination and longstanding ally is passing through? People are not on the streets to support Imran Khan but the public came to roads out of grief to protect themselves, their kids, family and households as a grave risk confronts their survival. People are forced to either come to the streets, block the major highways and take their basic rights from the rulers or sit at home or office without electricity, gas or water. The conditions are so bad that a father called emergency helpline 15 requested some food for his kids.

The concerned authorities were nice and they delivered the family some food to eat but can the 15 fulfill the food needs of every household in Pakistan? This news made international headlines, that is not only painful and embarrassing but shameful for all Pakistanis living in the country and abroad. As expected, the emergency meeting called by the caretaker Prime Minister ended without any conclusion.

No government official, even the information Minister, dared to face the media to brief them about the reasons leading to the quandary and government policy regarding the issue. Surprisingly, why is the PM giving fake hopes if he can’t offer any relief? The situation is worse and rapidly becoming a fatal problem for the South Asian Nation.

Ironallically, the leaders who ruled the country over the past year, handed over the government to caretaker leaders with clean hands, after creating havoc with the nation. The previous government not only tied the hands of the interim setup but all future governments to drag on the country’s commitment with the IMF. What are the choices left for Pakistan and Pakistanis? Let’s focus on the events that happened in the last one year and the issue of holding transparent elections to elect public representatives as early as possible.

The problems of this country are not going to be resolved simply by keeping Imran Khan in jail and managing the country through Mr Kakar. Who thinks so, is living in fools’ paradise. The reality is bitter and can be seen in the streets and roads of Pakistan. What should the public demand from the rulers, whether people ask for cheaper food, cost effective kitchen heating, clothing, schooling, or doctor fee? Afterall they must ask for mercy from cruel rulers who feel no pain for their public.