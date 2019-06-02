British Airways resumes flights to Pakistan after decade-long suspension

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: British Airways on Sunday resumed flight operations to Pakistan after a decade long suspension.

British Airways halted services in 2008 in the wake of a suicide bombing attack that killed more than 50 people at Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel, at that time British Airways normally operated six flights a week between London and Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said it was a big day for UK and Pakistan as British Airways first flight on its new direct service to Islamabad takes off from London Heathrow this afternoon.

In March, a British Airways spokesperson had announced that the first non-stop flight will leave from Heathrow on June 2 on a 787-8 Dreamliner. “The sale for tickets on this route is on and the introductory fare for summer holidays will start from £447 including all charges and taxes,” said the spokesman.

The spokesman had further clarified that flights will operate three times a week on a 787-8 Dreamliner which can be enhanced with a suitable environment.

He said British Airways is very excited to introduce new flights between Islamabad and Heathrow this summer, which we believe will be particularly popular with British Pakistani community who want to visit or be visited by, their relatives.

The spokesman told that Islamabad is a cultural hub, offering a great collection of museums, Mosques, green spaces and unique architecture.

The carrier’s announcement was “a reflection of the great improvements in the security situation in Pakistan” in the years since the resumption of flights will “give a particular boost to our growing trade and investment links,” said spokesman of British Airways.

He said that now we believe the time is right to start flying again to Pakistan and we are very excited to be adding another destination in South Asia for our customers.