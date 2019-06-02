Pakistan, US discuss bilateral ties, regional peace & ongoing peace process in Afghanistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The two-way delegation level consultative meeting between Pakistan and the US started at Foreign Office in Islamabad on Sunday.

The US delegation is being led by Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad while Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aftab Khokhar is heading the Pakistani side.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties, regional peace situation, and Afghan peace process came under discussion.

Additional Secretary Aftab Khokhar said Pakistan will continue playing its mediatory role in establishment of peace in the region, including Afghan peace process, as part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan advised all the sides to move towards political resolution of the issue in order to end the decades’ long conflict in the region.

Ambassador Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s pivotal role for establishment of enduring peace in the region.

The US delegation comprises representatives of Defense and State departments while senior officials from ministries of defense and foreign affairs are attending from the Pakistan side.