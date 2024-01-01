Broadcasters celebrate World Radio Day

Anees Takar

MARDAN: Radio broadcasters across the globe celebrated World Radio Day on February 13th, recognizing the medium’s vital role in communication, information dissemination, and cultural expression. Established by UNESCO in 2011, World Radio Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of radio and promote international cooperation in advocating for access to information through radio broadcasting.

Radio IS one of the oldest forms of mass communication has remained a resilient and influential medium despite the rise of digital platforms. Its accessibility, affordability, and ability to reach remote and marginalized communities make it a powerful tool for sharing stories, promoting dialogue, and fostering social cohesion.

Radio played a vital role during wars, terror attacks, disasters, and pandemics. For example, The Radio Dilber FM93 Charsadda became a single source of information during the 2010 floods in Charsadda and other districts. People were glued to their radios, relying on them for crucial information regarding relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), radio has played a significant role in shaping public discourse and connecting communities. From its humble beginnings as a means of entertainment and news dissemination, radio in KP has evolved into a platform for education, health promotion, and disaster management.

The emergence of radio in KP can be traced back to the establishment of Radio Pakistan stations in major cities like Peshawar and Abbottabad. These stations served as a lifeline for residents, providing them with news, music, and entertainment during times of peace and conflict.

Over the years, radio broadcasting in KP has expanded with the launch of community radio stations catering to the specific needs and interests of local communities. These stations, run by non-profit organizations and community groups, have empowered marginalized voices and provided platforms for grassroots activism and social change. More than 50 FM radio stations are working in KP recently.

Commenting on the significance of World Radio Day, M zeb Khan, a veteran broadcaster from Swabi, emphasized the enduring appeal of radio in the digital age. “Radio continues to be a trusted source of information and entertainment for millions of listeners worldwide,” he stated. “Its ability to reach remote areas and provide localized content makes it indispensable in today’s media landscape”, He said.

Similarly, Hizb Ullah, a radio manager and presenter based in Charsadda, highlighted the role of radio in promoting cultural diversity and preserving indigenous languages. “Radio celebrates the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions across the globe,” he remarked. “It serves as a platform for linguistic diversity, allowing communities to express themselves in their own languages and dialects”, said HizbUllah.

In addition to its cultural significance, radio has also been instrumental in disaster preparedness and response efforts in KP. FazlUllah Amin, a radio producer involved in emergency broadcasting, shared his experiences of using radio to disseminate critical information during natural disasters and humanitarian crises. “Radio’s role in saving lives cannot be overstated,” he noted. “Its ability to reach affected populations quickly and effectively makes it a vital tool in emergency communication”, FazlUllah said to The Frontier Post.

As World Radio Day celebrations continue, broadcasters and listeners alike reaffirm their commitment to preserving and promoting the unique and enduring legacy of radio broadcasting. In an increasingly digital world, radio remains a beacon of connectivity, community, and creativity, bridging divides and amplifying voices across borders and barriers.

A radio listener Sahibzada told to The Frontier Post on significant of World Radio Day. “It’s a day to celebrate the timeless charm and invaluable contributions of radio in keeping us informed, entertained, and connected. “Radio’s ability to transcend boundaries and unite listeners from diverse backgrounds is truly remarkable.” On this special day, I am grateful for the endless hours of enjoyment and enlightenment that radio brings into my life”, said Sahibzada.