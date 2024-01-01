SCCI to organise conference to highlight traders’ problems

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq announced to organise conferenced dubbed: “Watan Kay Maimar Tajir Aur Sanatkar’ [Builder of Nation, Trader and Industrialist] in the first week of May.

He said the conference aims to introduce current economic turmoil and business community problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before the federal and provincial governments and frame a charter of economy.

He informed political leaders, high government officials and important dignitaries and members of the business community would be invited to the conference.

Fuad Ishaq made the announcement while chairing a meeting of SCCI’s executive committee held here at chamber house on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by chamber senior vice president, vice president, former presidents, ex-senior vice presidents, former vice presidents, and members of the chamber executive committee. The meeting approved utilization of all resources to make the conference successful.

KP has been blessed with ‘god-gifted’ natural resources like oil, gas, hydel power generation, marble, agriculture, and tourism, mine and mineral and others, Fuad says while speaking during the meeting.

He added, despite these unmatched natural reserves, youth of our province are unemployed and the business community has faced enormous challenges and issues.

The SCCI chief underscored the need of framing a comprehensive 20 years economic development and prosperity plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He maintained KP was lagging behind as compared to federating units despite the countless mineral deposits and other natural resources.

Why KP’ businessmen, industrialists, traders and shopkeepers are upset and disappointed and youth of the province unemployed, wherein treasures of natural resources exist, Fuad questioned.

The chamber president said youth of the KP province are highly talented and skillful and only need to provide them equal opportunities to play their role in economic prosperity and development of the province.

Fuad Ishaq informed that the purpose of the conference was to frame a joint policy by presenting business community issues before government, political leaders and stakeholders to promote business, trade and industries, besides to create employment avenues for youth in the province.