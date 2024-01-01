Bugti’s Traditional Rituals

Balochistan’s newly-elected Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti once again reaffirmed the provincial government’s plan to continue engaging in dialogue with those involved in armed insurgency. Bugti extended the olive branch to dissidents in his victory speech after being elected as the province’s Chief Executive. According to the newly elected Chief Minister, deterrence and dialogue are the two options that the government has to address the law and order situation in Balochistan. He urged armed groups to lay down their arms and join mainstream politics playing their role in the province’s development.

The chief minister urged the Baloch insurgents to continue their struggle while adhering to the Constitution of Pakistan, stressing that there will be no compromise on the state’s writ. He noted that those fighting for their rights can only achieve their goals via the parliamentary route and not armed struggle.Balochistan, the Pakistan’s largest and the highly richest province with respect to untapped wealth including mineral and gold deposits and long coastal lane on the Bank of pension gulf, has long been an epicentre of ethnic and sectarian violence, poor governance throughout the past. The majority of province’s administrative and security issues are primarily due to prolonged feudal system, bureaucratic corruption and longheld poverty. The Baloch ethnic insurgency has been a persistent issue throughout the past wherein a few Baloch tribal leaders have been fighting the government for their vested interests while exploiting general needs of the masses.

The insurgency has been fueled by grievances over perceived exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources, marginalization of the Baloch people, and the lack of economic development in the region. The successive Pakistani governments have used all available means and resources including dilagoue with insurgents, military operations, development works and distribution of development funds among public and tribal leaders, politicians and the notables, however a small faction of people still not abandoned armed struggle against the government.

After assuming power, the newly elected Chief Minister has extended tradition courtesy and a message of peace toward disgruntled elements which is surely a right goodwill gesture from the new government. The rebel leaders must utilise thus opportunity if they have genuine desire to serve the people of the province otherwise the unfruitful struggle and proxy on behalf of foreign power neither provided any benefit to common Baloch in the past nor it bring any change in the statue quo, whilst they have no muscle to Defeat nuclear Pakistan. At the same time, Mr. Bugti must launch a peace initiative to forge consensus with moderate rebel elements to restore peace and address genuine issues of the public, so the Baloch living in far flung areas could equally benefit from national resources, opportunities, job share etc as it is available in major cities and settled areas in the province.