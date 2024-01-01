Bushra Bibi meets PTI founder at Adiala Jail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan, who is currently serving a prison term at her Banigala residence in Islamabad, met with her husband at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Miscellaneous plea filed in Bushra’s Adiala Jail transfer case

Also on Tuesday, PTI lawyers filed a miscellaneous application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking restoration of the petition filed for the transfer of Bushra from Banigala to the Adiala Jail.

Advocate Usman Riaz Gill and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry filed the petition in which they said that they had failed to reach the court on time due to an unusual traffic jam and that their absence was not intentional.

The lawyers prayed to the IHC to restore the original petition.

A few hours earlier, the IHC had disposed of the petition, seeking the transfer of Imran’s wife from Banigala to the Adiala Jail on account of non-perusal of the case by her lawyers.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition.