PTI finalizes plan of holding public rallies across country on April 21

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has finalized the plans of holding public rallies across the country on April 21.

According to sources, the PTI will hold the major public meetings under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin in the Punjab province while PTI leader Hammad Azhar has been entrusted to arrange meetings effectively from Punjab.

The sources said that a formal movement will be launched for the restoration of the true spirit of the country’s constitution.

It is expected a large number of lawyers will participate in the movement.

Ali Amin Gandapur from KP will lead the movement while Haleem Adil Shaikh from Sindh.

The sources added that PTI leadership has a plan to continue the movement till the release of the PTI founder Imran Khan and the complete restoration of the constitution.