Cabinet directs Finance Ministry to prepare summary

ISLAMABAD (APP): The federal cabinet in its meeting on Sunday directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a summary for taking guidance from the Parliament on the matters related to the recent decision of judges and court orders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the two-hour-long meeting of the federal cabinet, held here, at the prime minister’s house. The cabinet considered the detailed decisions of four judges and the court order issued with the majority of four to three. They also held a detailed consultation on the resolution passed by the National Assembly on April 6, 2023. Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the meeting about different constitutional and legal matters and responded to the questions of the cabinet members. After closely reviewing all aspects and detailed consultation, the federal cabinet unanimously directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a summary according to the procedure and rules and in consultation with the Ministry of Law to take guidance from the Parliament on judicial matters. The summary will be presented in the next meeting of the cabinet. The cabinet would hold the meeting on April 10 to decide about the future strategy.

PM greets Christian community on Easter: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the Christian community around the world, particularly the Pakistani Christian brothers and sisters on celebrating Easter.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister wished a very happy Easter to the Christian community. “Let us all vow to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony & build a tomorrow of hope,” he further added.

In a separate press release of PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister reiterated that the government was committed to protecting the basic rights, lives and properties of all the religious communities of the country.

Felicitating the Christian community, the prime minister observed that the occasion reflected upon mutual affection and respect as there was need of unity and interfaith harmony. Easter reminded them of the fortitude of Hazrat Isa (AS) and his teachings about tolerance, brotherhood and love for humanity, he said, adding by following these teachings, peace and unity can be promoted in the society. Lauding the contribution of the Christian community, the prime minister said that they had not only played a vital role during the Pakistan Movement, but were also performing their part in the national progress and prosperity.

The prime minister further called upon to renew the pledge for making the world a peaceful abode where all the communities live in harmony and move ahead for a better future.