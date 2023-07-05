Campaign starts to reopen schools and universities

KABUL (TOLOnews): University professors, women’s rights activists, and religious clerics have launched a campaign called “Education of Afghan Girls,” with the goal of reopening schools and universities for females in the country.

The campaign’s organizers said that despite their requests to reopen the nation’s schools and universities during the past two years, no action has been taken.

They said that they would keep campaigning until girls were allowed to attend schools and universities.

“The campaign for girls’ education in Afghanistan has been launched as a national initiative, and this campaign will continue until the doors of schools and universities are opened for girls,” said Fazl Hadi Wazeen, a religious cleric.

“This campaign’s goal is to ensure the rights of students above the sixth grade and female students in public and private universities,” said Abeda Majidi, a university lecturer.

Meanwhile, some girls said that they have been faced with an uncertain future after the closure of schools for girls above sixth grade in the country.

“If we don’t study, it is clear that in the future there will be neither good doctors nor good teachers in our country,” said Setara, a student.

“We ask the Taliban to open the doors of the schools for us. We want to study and serve our country,” said Ghazal, another student.

The country’s schools for female students above the sixth grade have been closed for more than 650 days. Even though this issue sparked a wide range of national and international reactions, so far there has been no word about the reopening of educational institutions for girls in the nation.