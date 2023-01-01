Cars’ sale drops 43% in July-Sept

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The sale of cars during the first three months of the current financial year 2023-24 has dropped by 43.92 percent as compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 16,021 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 28,571 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 1,860 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-September 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 5,045 units during July-September 2022-23.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also declined by 49.55 percent as it went down to 3,236 units from 6,415 units in the previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 40.40 percent as its sales went down to 1,261 units from 2,116 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 814 units during the first three months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 1,823 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 963 units from 1,413 units last year.

Suzuki Alto’s sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 27.17 percent from 9,283 units to 6,760 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 541 units as opposed to sales of 1,189 units in the same month of last year. (APP)