CBD geared up to complete road upgradation project

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Chief Executive Officer of Central Business District Punjab, (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin chaired a review meeting on Saturday to assess the progress of the Walton Road Upgradation Project. The meeting emphasized clear directives to expedite the project’s completion before the onset of the monsoon season.

During the session, Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab alongside Technical Executive Director Riaz Hussain, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Architecture Sameer Aftab, Project Director NESPAK Jamshed Janjua, and senior officials of NLC participated. Imran Amin issued clear instructions to the technical team of the CBD Punjab, NLC officials, and contractors to ensure the project’s completion before the upcoming monsoon season. NLC and the contractors are instructed to work collaboratively with all machinery and workforce resources available.

Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, briefed on the project’s progress, indicating that backfilling work is ongoing after conduit excavation and concrete pouring. Additionally, roadworks have commenced alongside backfilling. Backfilling is expected to conclude in the next few days, after which work on ADA Nullah upgradation will commence. The work on Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover Piles Caps is ongoing.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during construction, alternative routes have been provided along Walton Road. The completion of the Walton Road Upgradation Project will address sewage and traffic issues on a permanent basis.

The ongoing projects by the CBD Punjab include continuous day and night work on the flyovers at the CBD Punjab Boulevard Walton Railway Crossings. All 164 girders for the flyovers have been casted, and the construction of abutment walls, piers, and transoms is completed. The concrete pouring of the transoms for both flyovers has been completed, with 45% of the MSC wall is also completed and the process of placing girders will commence shortly.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated that both flyovers are being constructed with a special design, considering all technical aspects. Efforts are being made to expedite the completion of this project. Work is also ongoing on the approach roads, while asphalt work on Boulevard Punjab is nearing completion.

CBD Punjab has also started pile load and soil tests for the Rustam E Zaman Great Gama Crossing.