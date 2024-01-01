Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The Secretary emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship and highlighted the United States’ support for a successful COP29 in Baku in November. Secretary Blinken and President Aliyev discussed efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for a successful conclusion of those efforts, building on previous negotiations. The Secretary raised the importance of Azerbaijan adhering to its international commitments and obligations regarding human rights.