Celebrities share pictures on social media after casting vote

KARACHI (Web Desk) : It is the elections day. Pakistanis are voting for their favourite candidates. In this regard, many celebrities and esteemed personalities including sportspersons have urged their fellow countrymen to exercise their right to vote.

Many showbiz stars have shared their photos on their social media handles after casting their vote.

1 – Atiqa Odho

The actor shared a pic of his family members with her. She posed with a smiley face with her relatives.

2 – Mariyam Nafees

In the shared photo, it was shown that the actor exercised her right with her husband. Moreover, she also shared a helpful guide with urging people to vote.

3 – Osman Khalid Butt

It was a lovely day to cast a ballot, Osman Khalid Butt declared as he exercised his constitutional right.

He also warned his supporters that it was forbidden to bring cell phones and digital watches inside the polling place.

“If you didn’t print your information (from messaging 8300), just memorise your block code and serial number or write it down before entering. It’ll help make the process easier,” he wrote on Instagram.

4 – Hina Khwaja Bayat

Hina Khwaja Bayat revealed in a video that she had cast her ballot as well. The seasoned actor advised voters to arrive at polling places early.

She thought that polling places were postponing voting in an effort to lower voter turnout, and she urged people to exercise their civic obligation by showing up to vote.

5 – Fatima Effendi Kanwar

The actor went to the polling station with her husband. She also urged the fans and followers to go and help their preferred candidate to win.

6 – Usama Khan

The ‘Nayab’ actor Usama Khan also voted and showed off support for his chosen party.

7 – Mawra Hocane

She also shared her photo and urged the people to vote.

Bushra Ansari

Bushra Ansari let her employer know that she had to vote first, so she would be late for her shoot. The performer prayed for Pakistan’s improvement.

9 – Ayeza Khan

The ‘Jan-Jahan’ actor also shared the blue-thumb pink on her social media handle. She urged her fans to vote.