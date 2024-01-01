CENTCOM forces conduct strikes against Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles launcher

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Feb. 21, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea. Additionally, during this time frame

CENTCOM forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in self-defense.

CENTCOM forces identified the missiles, launchers and UAS originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region. CENTCOM forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles, launchers and UAS in self-defense. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.