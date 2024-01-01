CENTOM launches tech residency program

FP Report

WASHINGTON: In January, U.S. Central Command kicked off the “CENTCOM Tech Residency” Program, which creates a pathway for exceptional tech talent to join the Command on a non-permanent basis. The Tech Residency program will run for 90-180 day cycles, allowing technical experts to embed with the Command to solve select technical challenges.

CENTCOM’s inaugural Tech Resident is Mr. Egon Rinderer. Mr. Rinderer brings significant technical expertise from his leadership positions across multiple cutting-edge technology companies, including Shift5, Tanium, and Intel Corp. He will focus on a select set of operational challenges related to data integration and enhanced analytics.

“As an organization focused on digital modernization and data-centric operations, we are committed to leveraging diverse technical talent to drive progress at U.S. Central Command. The Tech Residency program will create a repeatable pathway for talented individuals from outside government to contribute to critical missions at the Command, and then carry that experience and perspective back home. By establishing this program, the Command is increasing access to best-in-class technical talent while expanding a community of technical individuals who have a better understanding of our operational problem sets going forward,” said Sky Moore, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Central Command.

“Our strategic approach – summarized by ‘People, Partners, and Innovation,’ relies on bringing in the best talent from civilian industry and then empowering that talent,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command. “Mr. Rinderer brings a wealth of experience from his time in the tech sector and is the perfect candidate to kick off the Tech Residency program. He will help us advance as a data-centric warfighting headquarters to enable our critical missions in the region.”