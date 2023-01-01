Aman Muskan

I would like to draw attention towards the issue of child labor. My area is going under a little bit of construction lately and I have noticed disturbingly that there are children as young as 9 or 10 years old that are employed there.

These children do the work of normal laborers and are paid at the end of the day. This was very disturbing to me as I know that child labor is a punishable offense and that no child must go through such an adversity as this.



I have been looking around and researching about whom to report such a crime like this for a proper action against the person. The people who are letting the children do such jobs should be put behind bars. I hope that the columns of your newspaper will help this issue reaches the concerned authorities and that the person behind all of this should be given a proper punishment.