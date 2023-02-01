Child laborers victims of poverty in Takhar province

TAKHAR (TOLOnews): Residents of Takhar said that with the increase in poverty and unemployment, many children in the province have been forced into hard work.

They called on officials to collect these children and provide the necessary education for them.

“The lack of jobs and shelter, especially in Takhar, is the reason for the increase in child labor, and the people of Takhar are concerned about the issue,” said Sadruddin, a resident of Takhar.

“Compared to previous years, the number of child laborers has increased, and poverty and unemployment have caused children to engage in hard work,” said Mohammad Wazir, a resident of Takhar.

Unemployment and poor economic conditions have led to a significant number of children in Takhar being forced to do hard labor to help their families.

“I am the breadwinner for my family, and I used to go to school, but because my father was sick, I had to leave school and work. I don’t want to work, but I have no choice,” said Sayed Kahlil, a child laborer.

“My father passed away, and my brother and I work here to bring bread home,” said Karimullah, a child laborer.

However, the Labor and Social Affairs Department in Takhar spoke about efforts to collect child laborers and provide educational opportunities for them.

“We are trying to make progress regarding child laborers and provide them with opportunities for education after identifying them,” said Saifullah Mubariz, the head of the labor and Social Affairs Department in Takhar.

According to the information of the labor and social affairs department in Takhar, currently, more than 4,000 children are engaged in hard labor in the center and districts of the province.