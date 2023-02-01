‘World should not lose focus on Afghanistan’

KABUL (Ariana News): Pio Smith, the regional director for Asia and the Pacific for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) wrapped up a five-day visit to the country this week and urged the international community not to lose focus on Afghanistan.

Smith said: “UNFPA is supporting more than 700 health facilities across Afghanistan that are reaching around 700,000 people every month.

“While that is undeniably saving thousands of lives, it is nowhere near what is needed to ensure that every Afghan woman and girl receives essential reproductive health services, including psychosocial support to help them cope and rebuild their lives,” he said.

UNFPA is actively assisting in a number of areas across the country. Along with partners, the agency has set up a mobile health clinic at Torkham reception center in Nangarhar to help care for Afghan migrants returning from Pakistan.

In addition to this, UNFPA is assisting victims of the October earthquakes in Herat province.

Immediately after the first earthquake, UNFPA set up medical tents to provide immediate maternal health and psychosocial support on the ground. Today, these tents have been replaced with a fully equipped emergency maternity unit providing normal and Caesarean-section delivery services, as well as counselling and mental health support for women and girls.

“Many of those affected, including pregnant women, have physical injuries from the earthquakes. Beyond the physical scars, there are a lot of mental wounds. Many, sadly, are feeling desperate and suicidal. These women and girls are suffering – they are suffering because they have lost their families, they have lost their homes, they have lost their livelihoods – and they are in dire need of psychosocial support to help them cope and to help them rebuild,” said Smith.

In response the Islamic Emirate says the concerns about the violation of rights of women and girls are unfounded and emphasizes that the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan have been secured more than ever before.

However, in a new report, the Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is concerned about the situation of women in the country and said that during a survey conducted from August to October of this year, the restrictions imposed on girls and women, immigration and climate change has had a negative impact on women’s health and personal and social life.

UNAMA has asked the international community to facilitate direct dialogue between Afghan women and the authorities of the Islamic Emirate.