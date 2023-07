ISTANBUL (AA): Anadolu captured piles of garbage, including clothes, tires, and rubble, dumped in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

Piles of clothing, thousands of tires, and debris contaminate large areas of the vast Atacama Desert, the driest desert in the world, in the La Pampa sector of Alto Hospicio, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of the city of Iquique, Chile.

This distressing sight serves as a stark reminder of the human impact on the environment.