China, EU hold talks on cooperation in autos

BEIJING (Reuters): China and the European Union held talks on progress and cooperation in several areas including automobiles and raw materials, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.

“China attaches great importance to China-EU cooperation in the field of industry and is willing to work with the EU to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and achieve common development, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology.

The meeting was co-chaired by Xin and Kerstin Jorna, European Commission director-general for internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises.