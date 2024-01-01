PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 901.48 points, a positive change of 1.46 percent, closing at 62,815.82 points against 61,914.34 points the previous trading day.

A total of 377,974,404 shares valuing Rs 16.011 billion were traded during the day as compared to 324,830,445 shares valuing Rs13.966 billion the last day.

Some 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 201 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 36,167,000 shares at Rs 4.59 per share, K-Electric Limited with 26,534,263 shares at Rs 4.39 per share, and Yousuf Weawing with 16,722,000 shares at Rs 4.12 per share.

Mari Petroleum Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 52.02 per share price, closing at Rs 2,266.70, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 29.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,350.00.

Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 39.88 per share closing at Rs 492.00, followed by Siemens Pakistan Engineering with Rs 13.63 decline to close at Rs 586.37. (APP)