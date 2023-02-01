Chinese companies to set up factories in Pakistan— to produce electric cars

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Twenty major exporters of the Advisory Council under the leadership of Caretaker Minister of Commerce Gohar Ijaz reached Pakistan after completing their visit to China.

Former president of Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and member of the advisory council, Zubair, who is part of the delegation, told the media after reaching Karachi that the visit to China was very successful and China is ready for new investment in Pakistan, especially in the auto, mineral, agricultural sector, China is preparing to invest, while it was agreed to start joint ventures in other sectors, including textiles, in addition, China’s technology will be transferred to special economic zones in Pakistan, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Zubair said that the visit of the Pakistani delegation to China headed by the caretaker minister of commerce Gohar Ijaz will speed up the trade relations between Pakistan and China and investments are moving towards Pakistan, the caretaker minister in finding markets and partners for Pakistani exporters The trade has been extremely successful while his visit to China was also a part of ‘Vision Pakistan 100 Billion Dollars’.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has given a unique gift of CPEC to Pakistan, bringing together the businessmen of both countries, the BRI vision of President of the People’s Republic of China is being pushed forward and in this context. Chinese industrialists will increase trade with Pakistan and for this purpose, business-to-business meetings were organized between the Pakistani delegation and Chinese industrialists, which were very successful.

Zubair said that China’s automobile sector will invest in Pakistan, which has been decided. Also visited the electric car manufacturing plants where the caretaker commerce minister clarified to the Chinese authorities that electric vehicles manufacturing will be encouraged in special economic zones.

Zubair said that Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohra Ijaz gave a clear message in his visit to China that Chinese investors can take advantage of GSP Plus by increasing exports from Pakistan and Chinese exporters can export from Pakistan to GCC and Africa. There has been significant progress in Pakistan-China trade relations and China has agreed to revise the Free Trade Agreement.

He also said that the caretaker commerce minister has also invited Chinese industrialists to accelerate investment in special economic zones, there is a strong possibility that China will open its markets to Pakistan.

Zubair said that the Pakistani business delegation had a meeting with China’s Deputy Minister of Commerce, Li Fei, and in this meeting, they discussed increasing trade between Pakistan and China. Undoubtedly, the visit of the Pakistani delegation to China under the leadership of Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohra Ijaz proved to be extremely successful, which will have positive effects in the future.

