Gold prices experience significant dip

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The gold market in Pakistan observed a substantial decline, witnessing 24-karat gold sliding to Rs216,800 per tola on Saturday.

Even in smaller quantities, the appeal of these prices persisted, with 10 grams of 24-karat gold priced at Rs185,871, while the same quantity of 22-karat gold is available at Rs170,382.

These fluctuations are intricately linked to changes in the value of the US Dollar, underlining the close relationship between currency values and gold prices.

On the global stage, the current gold price stands at $2,040 per ounce. It is important to note that gold rates in Pakistan can undergo significant variations throughout the day, influenced by trends in the global market.

The provided rates are from reliable sources, primarily located in Karachi and Multan.

For the most up-to-date and accurate gold rates, individuals are advised to consult with local gold merchants and jewellers.

Remaining well-informed about the dynamic nature of gold prices in Pakistan is crucial for individuals keen on staying abreast of market trends. (INP)