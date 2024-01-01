Chinese financiers buy Greek tanker ships

ATHENS( Splash 247): Greek tanker owner and operator Top Ships has entered into sale and leaseback financing agreements with three major Chinese financiers for five of its tankers.

Two financing deals are for two 157,000 dwt suezmax tankers, Eco West Coast and Eco Malibu. The duration of the agreements is ten years, and the company has continuous options to buy back the vessels at agreed prices. Top Ships has the right to do so after the first year for the Eco Malibu and after the second year for the Eco West Coast.

At the end of the ten years, the company must buy back the vessels for a consideration of $19m per vessel. The agreements bear an interest rate of 2.65% plus term SOFR for Eco West Coast and 2.5% plus term SOFR for Eco Malibu and have an amortization schedule of $2.2m per annum per vessel.

The consideration from the financing deals amounts to $41m per vessel or $82m in total, $61.2m of which was used to repay the vessels’ previous financing facilities.

The Evangelos Pistiolis-led firm also entered financing agreements for two 300,000 dwt VLCC tankers, the Julius Caesar and Legio X Equestris. The duration of the financing agreements for the VLCCs is eight years and after the first year, the company can buy back the vessels at stipulated purchase prices.

At the end of the eight years, Top Ships must buy back the vessels for a consideration of $37.5m per vessel. The agreements for the VLCCs have a fixed bareboat hire rate of $7.3m per annum and include both interest and repayment. The consideration from the agreements amounts to $125m, $97.9m of which was used to repay the vessels’ previous financing facilities.

The final vessel the Nasdaq-listed company has signed a leaseback financing agreement was the 50,000 dwt MR product tanker Eco Marina Del Ray.

The duration of this agreement is seven years and after the first year, the company has options to buy back the vessel. At the end of seven years, Top Ships has the option to buy back the vessel for a consideration of $14m.

The agreement bears an interest rate of 2.6% plus term SOFR and has an amortization schedule of $2m annually. The consideration will amount to $28m, the majority of which will be used to repay the vessel’s existing financing facility.

According to the tanker owner, the proceeds after repayment of previous debt of the already-concluded financings amount to $47.9m, $43.9m of which was used to fully redeem the company’s outstanding ‘Series F’ perpetual preferred shares, held by a related party.

“The amount of cash released from the concluded deals corresponds to about 77% of the current market capitalization of the company. Taking into account the new debt levels of our fleet following the refinancings, the leverage of the fleet remains at a very conservative level of about 45%,” said Evangelos Pistiolis, the president, CEO, and director of Top Ships.