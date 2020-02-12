Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING (AA): The Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix in April was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

After the Chinese organizers officially requested the postponement, Chinese Grand Prix on April 17-19 was postponed, Formula 1 said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Amid continued health concerns and with the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, Formula 1, together with governing body the FIA [Federation of Automobile], jointly decided to accept the postponement request in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans,” Formula 1 said.

“Formula 1 and the FIA will continue to work closely with the teams, race promoter, CAMF [Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China] and the local authorities to monitor the situation as it develops, with all parties studying the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve,” it added.

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series in Sanya, China, on March 21 was also deferred to a later date.

Many national and international sports tournaments in China were postponed, moved and even canceled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in the country where it emerged.