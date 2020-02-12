Hafeez clears bowling action test again

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been cleared to bowl once again, after his action was found to be under the permitted 15-degree elbow extension.

The 39-year-old all-rounder passed the bowling action test, which he underwent on January 29 at the Lahore University of Management Sciences’ (LUMS) biomechanics lab, which is also an International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited testing center.

Hafeez had been suspended from bowling in competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his bowling action was found to be illegal. His action was reported by umpires during the Vitality Blast T20 match between Somerset and Middlesex at Taunton on August 30, 2019.

Following the report, Hafeez’s action was tested at Loughborough University and the off-spinner’s elbow extension was found to exceed the 15-degree limit, according to a statement by the ECB.

Hafeez was part of Pakistan’s Twenty20 International squad for the recently concluded three-match series against Bangladesh on home soil, but was not allowed to bowl due to the ban, as the ECB ruling had to be followed by the other cricketing boards as well.

However, the ECB has received the independent assessment report from LUMS and have allowed the all-rounder to bowl in English competitions in future.