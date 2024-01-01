Chinese Stock Market Ends Year of the Rabbit with Resounding Rally; CSI 2000 Index Surges Over 8%

Courtesy: CN Wire

BEIJING: On the last trading day of the Year of the Rabbit, the three major indices in the Chinese stock market continued to rebound, collectively closing more than 1% higher.

The CSI 2000 Index surged over 8% and over a thousand stocks in both markets increased by more than 10%. CSI 300 +0.6%.

Chip stocks rallied collectively, the military industry sector performed well, and consumer electronics rebounded sharply.

Over 4,800 stocks in the whole market were up, with more than 1000 stocks hitting the daily limit or rising by over 10%.

The transaction volume broke through 1 trillion yuan for the second consecutive trading day.