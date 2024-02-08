Iceland Volcano Erupts Again, Third Time in Three Months

LONDON(BNO News): In a dramatic display of nature’s fury, a volcano in Iceland has erupted for the third time in as many months, sending plumes of ash and smoke billowing into the sky. The latest eruption, occurring in a remote region of the island nation, has captured global attention and raised concerns about potential disruptions to air travel and local communities. With lava spewing from the crater and molten rock cascading down its slopes, residents and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, bracing for possible evacuations and assessing the impact on nearby infrastructure and the environment.

