CJ orders to shift prisoners from unhygienic spaces

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail, Peshawar on Monday. This was her 2nd visit to Jails as District Jail Mardan was first visited on 8th April where numerous issues were identified and concerned authorities were issued directions for remedial actions.

During the visit, it was found that juvenile prisoners were kept in a small and unhygienic Barrack where inmates were affected by different skin diseases. This could cause the spread of other communicable diseases as well. The Superintendent Jail was directed to shift the inmates to a place that should have all basic facilities. The Judicial Magistrate was asked to conduct a Jail visit and to decide petty nature cases at the earliest.

It was observed that many under-trial prisoners were kept in a small Barrack where there was no space even to sit properly. The overcrowded Barrack persons complained that they have no adequate management regarding their food and other allied facilities.

PHC Chief Justice showed displeasure on account of such mismanagement and directed all to positively fix the areas of improvement specifically raised during the visit. A strict follow-up mechanism will be devised to ensure that basic facilities are provided to all the inmates as per law.

Chief Justice also visited the female Barrack and found it in good hygienic condition.