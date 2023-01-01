ANP expresses concern over closure of UoP; supports removal of VC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Monday expressed concern over month-long closure of University of Peshawar due to protest by all employees of the varsity and demanded removal of the Vice Chancellor.

In a statement issued here, it was said that all the teachers, employees and students’ bodies were on a protest from a month but neither the Chancellor nor the government took notice of the issue.

He said that ANP was concerned about the closure of one of the prestigious institutions of higher education of the country, adding that ANP could not remain silent over worries of the thousands of parents and students.

It said that the VC UoP had miserably failed to run the affairs of the varsity in a smooth manner and instead of resolving issues he had further aggravated the financial and administrative problems.

Aimal deplored the non-payment of salaries to employees and termed it an illegal and unjustified act.

He said that ANP believes that the demand of resignation or removal of VC Idress Khan by the teachers, employees and students was justified and the Governor and Chief Minister should have to take notice of the issue. (APP)