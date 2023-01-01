COAS Asim Munir says involvement of Afghans in terrorist incidents detrimental to regional peace

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Monday said the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing tribal elders from Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as notables from all walks of life, COAS paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan and appreciated their indomitable resolve for standing shoulder to shoulder with the Security Forces in defeating the menace of terrorism.

“With the unflinching resolve of the Nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area” COAS remarked.

“Terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government” COAS reiterated.

COAS also said “Pakistan has concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil. Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.”

COAS emphasised the potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and ongoing efforts in uplifting the socio-economic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

COAS also said that “KPK province is blessed with huge reserves of Mines & Minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people.”

“Pak Army stands with our tribal brothers and will never leave them alone as over the years they have given innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth” COAS remarked.

COAS reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other Law Enforcement Agencies in their fight against terrorism, till the elimination of this menace from the country. He showed resolve to finish the peril of Narco which is becoming a lifeline for these TTP khawaraj.

“The surge in Terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated, however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path.

COAS reiterated that propaganda by inimical forces against the Armed Forces of Pakistan will be dealt with as per the Law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers & soldiers of the Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and the Police, COAS vowed that the sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan, InshaAllah.

Tribal elders assured that TTP and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe and they will continue to stand with the state during the thick and thin.

COAS also laid a floral wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar (Headquarters Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – North) & offered Fatiha.

Upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.