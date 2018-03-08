COAS, Australian HC discuss matters of mutual interest at GHQ

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Australian High Commissioner Margaret Anne Adamson called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here Thursday at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan army against terrorism, ISPR said in a press release.

Yesterday, Italian Naval Chief Admiral Valter Girardelli had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matter of professional interest were discussed, said a statement issued by the ISPR. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Admiral Valter Girardelli also pledged to keep working for better ties between the two countries.

