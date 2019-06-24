COAS Bajwa meets UK counterpart, discusses bilateral military cooperation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met his counterpart Chief of Defence Staff United Kingdom General Sir Nick Carter, ISPR said on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the leaders discussed the geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing said that a session of delegation level strategic dialogue was held between the two sides.

The army chief is in the United Kingdom on an official visit for meetings with senior British civil-military leadership.

On Saturday, Gen Bajwa spoke at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, where he said that Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

“Improving security situation would attract foreign investment in Pakistan,” he said.

“International partnership, support and determination also hold importance to cope with regional challenges and foreign investment is key to regional contacts,” the army chief added.

The army chief also visited the Lord’s cricket ground on Sunday to watch the Pakistan cricket team play against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and DG ISPR Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor accompanied the Pakistan army chief to the cricket stadium.