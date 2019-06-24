Ban on word ‘selected’ imposed because of PM Imran’s ego: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that this is history’s worst censorship as the parliamentarians cannot speak independently.

Speaking on the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament, he said that he heard National Assembly Deputy Speaker has banned the use word “selected”, adding that “selected” is not non-parliamentary word.

The PPP chairman said that the word “selected” is not non-parliamentary but the problem is with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ego, adding that the government’s decisions are like playing with the fire.

Bilawal went on to say that every Pakistani is paying the price of the incumbent government’s decision. The investment in the country is at the lowest level, he said and added the government played with the lives of thousands of people by stopping the funds of hospitals. Provinces have not been given funds according to NFC awards, he added.

“There is no freedom in Naya Pakistan. Journalists, NA members everyone is suffering from censorship,” he added.

Taking a jibe at government’s performance, he said that a common man who work hard to collect Rs500,000 will now have to tell their sources, adding that the government should stop this policy and withdraw the anti-poor budget.

He further said that the budget is usurping provincial rights, adding that the PTI-IMF budget shows that the government has surrendered. “The PM made too many promises and average Pakistanis are paying price for their incompetence.”

Bilawal said: “The government failed to fulfil its promise of giving jobs, adding that instead of giving jobs, the government is depriving the people of their jobs.”