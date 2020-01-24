COAS, Japanese Minister discuss regional situation
F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan Kanasugi Kenji called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today (Friday).
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.