COAS lauds PAF for ‘ensuring balance of power in region’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Induction and Operationalization Ceremony was held at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force, on Tuesday. General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) Chief of Army Staff, attended the distinguished ceremony as the Chief Guest. Upon his arrival at the base, Chief of Army Staff was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of PAF.

Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to the COAS. During his speech CAS highlighted the latest inductions in the PAF’s arsenal comprising of J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modren Radars, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Loitering munition capabilities and Long Range Vectors which have significantly bolstered the aerial defence capabilities of the country.

CAS also mentioned that Center of Excellence for Air Mobility & Aviation Safety, College of Air Defence and reinvigoration of Air Power Centre of Excellence alongside operationalization of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park has provided PAF the capability to stay abreast with the evolving challenges. He emphasized upon the progress achieved by PAF in the emerging domains of Cyber and Space technologies to ensure an impregnable defence of the country.

COAS in his speech lauded the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force in incorporating state-of-the-art weapon systems, substantially contributing in ensuring the balance of power in the region. While emphasizing the significance of indigenization and human resource development, COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF’s dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence, reassuring that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to thwart any aggression. COAS also appreciated PAF’s efforts for transportation of Relief Goods for the victims of Gaza conflict.

Following the ceremony, a spectacular airshow was conducted, featuring various PAF fighter jets, training aircraft and UAVs. The Chief Guest and the attendees later witnessed a static display showcasing the diverse PAF fighter, air mobility and UAV fleet.