Consensus on services chiefs’ tenure bills indicates national unity: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says unified stance of political parties on the three bills pertaining to the tenure of services chiefs in the National Assembly indicates that the nation is united on all issues of national interest and national security.

Talking to media outside Parliament House in Islamabad today (Tuesday), she said political parties have demonstrated sagacity by supporting the bills in the National Assembly for their passage.

Paying tribute to all political parties for backing the bills, the Special Assistant said PPP took decision in national interest by withdrawing proposals for amendments in the bills.

She said political stability brings economic stability, and 2020 will prove to be the year of relief for people in which fruits of the government’s economic policies will reach people.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said accountability will move on and the government will continue strengthening institutions through institutional reforms.