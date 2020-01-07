Police detain two as children stab, kill friend over mid-game dispute in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Police detained two children on Tuesday after a group of kids stabbed and killed one of their friends over a mid-game dispute in the city’s Pir Bala Chowki area.

Authorities said a 10-year-old boy’s tortured body was recovered from the area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi, the minor boy was playing with his friends when they got in a fight.

As the clash escalated, some of the children attacked him with a sharp object and stabbed him. The child died on the spot.

SSP Afridi added that police had gathered evidence and started an investigation, following which they detained two children. Both confessed to the crime and the murder weapon was also recovered from them, he added.