Consul General of United States visits NAPA

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Consul General of the United States of America in Karachi, Conrad Tribble, visited the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Monday to discuss various possibilities of collaboration between the two organizations.

He was received by the Chairman NAPA Syed Jawaid Iqbal along with board members, former Senator Javed Jabbar, Anwar Rammal, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Shahrukh Hasan, Satish Anand and CEO National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) Junaid Zuberi.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interests in a meeting held in cordial atmosphere. Tribble expressed the desire of more collaboration with National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

He also gave a detail of various cultural programs that the consulate was undertaking in near future.

He was briefed on the activities of the two NAPA departments, theater and music, by respective department heads.

The Chairman National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), later, presented the Consul General with the NAPA memento.

On this occasion, the Consul General also briefly attended a children’s play in progress at the Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

The Consul General was accompanied by US Public Diplomacy Officer, Anamaria Karrels, and Ahsan Afzal, Program Management Coordinator.