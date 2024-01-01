PCAA achieves another significant milestone with support of UK Dept

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation achieves another significant milestone with the support of the UK Department for Transport. Today, the partnership between the Department for Transport and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) reached a new level as the UK government generously provided Aviation Security Screeners Computer Based Training and Checking Programme to the PCAA, along with computers for the Directorate of Aviation Security PCAA.

In a brief ceremony at Islamabad International Airport, Air Cdre Retd Shahid Qadir, Director Aviation Security PCAA, and Airport Manager Mr Aftab Gillani received the equipment from Mr Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, First Secretary Aviation UK High Commission Islamabad.

Mr Gaffar reiterated the UK DfT’s commitment to supporting PCAA in its efforts to enhance aviation security measures in Pakistan. He also commended PCAA for its exceptional performance in the recently concluded ICAO full-scale security audit.

The provision of the computer-based ‘Threat Image Recognition’ training program and its hardware to PCAA will enable timely compliance with another ICAO requirement of checking screeners of aviation industry inclusive of airlines, ASF, cargo, etc., through a computer-based system.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the dedication of both organizations to enhancing aviation security regulatory capabilities in alignment with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The computers provided will be utilized to operate the Computer Based Training program and enhance the effectiveness of the screeners’ checking mechanism.