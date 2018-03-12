Contempt case: Apex court to indict Nehal Hashmi on March 26

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator and Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) Nehal Hashmi will be indicted in contempt of court case on March 26.

The apex court while hearing a case on Monday decided to indict the PML-N leader on 26 of this month.

On February 1, Nehal Hashmi was jailed for a month and disqualified for five years by the apex court for his disrespecting remarks against the apex court judges which he made last year.

In today’s hearing the apex court rejected his response as unsatisfactory and decided to indict him.

While talking to media outside the court, Hashmi claimed he never said any words against the judges and judiciary.

He asserted that it is his legal and constitutional right that his apology be accepted and adding that I shouldn’t be victimized politically.

In the previous hearing of the case on Wednesday, Hashmi was issued another contempt of court notice by the apex court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had termed regrettable the remarks uttered by Hashmi for judges following his release from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, on February 28.

Hashmi had been summoned today after a chief justice-led three-member bench took up his plea last week against his disqualification.

In May last year during the height of the Panama Papers case against Nawaz, Hashmi, in a speech in Karachi, had threatened the ‘enemies of the prime minister’.

