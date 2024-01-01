Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Nephew’s Travel to Ecuador, Peru, and Paraguay

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew will travel to Ecuador and Peru from February 27 – March 4. In both countries, he will discuss progress made, ongoing efforts, and the continuing challenges to address corruption. His visit will reinforce the U.S. commitment to fighting corruption and desire to work to identify areas for further cooperation. In Ecuador from February 27-28, Coordinator Nephew will meet with government officials, including justice sector, law enforcement, legislative representatives, and civil society. In Peru from February 29 – March 1, he will attend the APEC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts Working Group. He will meet separately with justice sector actors, and participate in roundtable discussions with government representatives, civil society, and the private sector.

On March 4, Coordinator Nephew will travel to Paraguay. He will meet with government representatives and engage with civil society and the private sector to discuss ongoing challenges and identify additional areas for collaboration. His visit will underscore the United States’ commitment to combatting corruption and strengthening the rule of law.