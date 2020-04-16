Coronavirus death toll rises to 124, infected 6505 people across Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday has reported 124 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 6505.

According to details, 3,217 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,668 in Sindh, 912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 280 in Balochistan, 234 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 140 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,446 patients have recovered in the country while 46 are in critical condition.