Coronavirus outbreak: Govt announces complete lockdown for three hours across Sindh

F.P Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to further tighten the coronavirus lockdown and announced that the entire province will remain completely shut down during the Friday prayers today.

The provincial regime has decided to keep everything closed from 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM so that people could not gather for Friday prayers. Iftar parties at public places and official level have also been banned.

People have been directed by all provincial governments to offer Friday prayers at home to counter novel coronavirus.

Strict arrangements have been made in Punjab as well to not let people gather at mosques. The provincial government has directed all to offer prayers at home.

Special instructions have also been issues by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments in this regard.