Utility stores workers go on strike for their demands

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The workers of utility stores have on Friday gone on strike day before the start of holy month of Ramazan.

According to details, All Pakistan Workers Unions have stopped working at the utility stores in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan following failed negotiations with owners and union.

The Utility Stores Union president has said that the strike will be continued for indefinite time period as managing director of Utility Stores Corporation has not accepted the demands of the workers.