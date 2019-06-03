Corruption cases: LHC to hear Hamza Shehbaz bail petitions today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear bail pleas of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz in three different corruption cases, on Monday (today).

According to details, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi will head a two member bench and it will hear bail petitions filed by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly.

It is noteworthy that, last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice following the reservation shown by Hamza Shehbaz had constituted a new two-member bench to hear his bail petitions.

The bench, under the stewardship of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had earlier on Tuesday referred the petitions to the LHC chief justice to fix them before another bench after Hamza expressed mistrust in the bench. Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem was other member of the bench.

During the hearing, the opposition leader had said he respected the judiciary and was not afraid of his arrest.

Referring to a controversial interview of the NAB chairman, he contended that the bureau’s head claimed that Hamza will not be able to hide behind the bail as the bench had changed now. He questioned if the NAB chairman had become powerful enough to get a bench changed or bail revoked.

He, therefore, had requested the bench to transfer the case to another bench to hear and decide it.