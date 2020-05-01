Country can’t afford complete lockdown due to economic situation: Shibli Faraz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said the government will take along all the federating units to address the situation arising out of coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the nation is faced with an unprecedented challenge of Covid-19 and a collective response is required to meet it.

He said the government has given the concept of smart lockdown to protect the daily wagers and labourers from the impacts of Coronavirus. He said the country cannot afford a complete lockdown due to our economic situation. He said there is now greater realization including in Sindh of striking a balance in the lockdown and the economic activity.

The Information Minister said this is the first government which has taken practical steps including that of Panagahs and Sehat cards for the well-being and protection of the workers.

Shibli Faraz said it is the empathy of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the workers and labourers that a mega Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was launched in the wake of coronavirus under which twelve thousand rupees are being disbursed amongst them.

He pointed out that industries such as construction have also been reopened to provide livelihood opportunities to the workers.

Responding to a question, the Information Minister said a mechanism is being evolved to ensure the salary protection of media workers.

When asked about the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Information Minister said the government has effectively highlighted the lingering dispute at the world forums including the United Nations.

Shibli Faraz expressed the commitment to transform the Information Ministry as per the modern requirements. He said our plan is to enhance its outreach to the protection of the national interests and image of the country.